Ali Salem Al Midfa: Emirati women proved their worth in all positions they assumed

Al Midfa added that Emirati Women's Day is a more distinguished occasion as it coincides with the “Year of Zayed” and is themed “Women on the Course of Zayed” who empowered women and encouraged them to be involved in all areas that are appropriate to them; Emirati women proved their worth in all the positions they occupied.

Al Midfa pointed out that Sharjah Airport Authority pays particular attention to national cadres in general and women in particular through providing them with development, training and rehabilitation opportunities, adding that women constitute 54% of the total number of SAA’s workforce holding 66% of leadership positions, 73% of engineering staff, 53% of passport officers and 43% of customer service department.