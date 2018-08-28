Ali Salem Al Midfa: Emirati women proved their worth in all positions they assumed

  • Ali Salem Al Midfa, Chairman of SAA
Sharjah 24: Ali Salem Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority (SAA), said that Emirati Women's Day is a national occasion that has its special place in the hearts of the people of the UAE as it reflects the love and respect women enjoy in the UAE and the deep appreciation of Emiratis for their effective role, pivotal and continued contribution to building the country’s renaissance and advancing its development to become among the best world players.
Al Midfa added that Emirati Women's Day is a more distinguished occasion as it coincides with the “Year of Zayed” and is themed “Women on the Course of Zayed” who empowered women and encouraged them to be involved in all areas that are appropriate to them; Emirati women proved their worth in all the positions they occupied.
 
Al Midfa pointed out that Sharjah Airport Authority pays particular attention to national cadres in general and women in particular through providing them with development, training and rehabilitation opportunities, adding that women constitute 54% of the total number of SAA’s workforce holding  66% of leadership positions, 73% of engineering staff, 53% of passport officers and 43% of customer service department.