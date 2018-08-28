Tariq bin Khadem: Emirati women key player in homeland building

He pointed out that that special day highlights the contributions and dedication of Emirati women since the establishment of the Union, in carrying out the trust and responsibility to build this precious homeland.

He expounded that the government of the UAE has early realised that the building of civilisation can only be achieved through the active participation of women. For this end, the UAE leadership has set the future strategies, including employing all circumstances and potentials, to deepen women’s contribution to achieving more gains.

He continued that Emirati women in Sharjah enjoy the unlimited support of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and his wife, Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Supreme Council for Family Affairs.

He went on to say that, Sharjah has adopted all initiatives, activities and decisions that are supportive of the role of women in all spheres of life. Moreover, Bin Khadem continued, the Emirate of Sharjah adopts human development plans to enhance Emirati women’s participation in all fields where all efforts are consolidated to support this role in balancing with women’s pivotal role as the nucleus of society and key player in the homeland building.

SHRD held a ceremony to mark Emirati Women’s Day in recognition of the directorate’s female employees and their various contributions, alongside men, to the directorate’s achievements.