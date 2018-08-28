Majid Al Qasimi: Emirati women have demonstrated competence and excellence

Sheikh Majid Al Qasimi praised the wise vision of the prudent leadership in supporting women through the launch of ambitious programmes that opened for women wide horizons to be a key partner with men in various fields of national action.

He pointed out that that vision is firmly embedded in the thought and approach of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Their Highnesses Members of the Supreme Council and Rulers of the emirates. He added that the vision is Emirati women centred and consistent with the attention the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan attached to women’s care and empowerment.

Sheikh Majid noted that Emirati women have emphasised their strong presence in the service of their homeland in various fields of work, including their participation in the armed forces, national service, police and security.