Ayman Othman Al Barout: Emirati women have made their way by their efforts

He pointed out that many of the gains made by Emirati women were the result of the great efforts exerted by Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, the “Mother of the Nation” to enhance Emirati women’s role and status in the society.

Al Barout cited the statement made by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, in his speech about the role of women in society in which he said: “Nothing pleases me more than seeing Emirati women assuming their role in society and achieving their rightful position. Nothing should hinder the march of women’s progress. Like men, women have the right to assume the highest positions according to their abilities and qualifications.”

He indicated that this profound vision enhances women’s role and success in building the society.