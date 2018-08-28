SIH marks Emirati Women's Day

Held in the presence of Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Musallam, Chairman of Sharjah Institute for Heritage, employees of SIH and the Emirates Handcrafts Centre, the ceremony was also attended by poet and novelist Asma Al Zarouni, Sheikha Al Mutairi, head of the national culture department at Juma Al Majid Centre for Culture and Heritage, and Maryam Al Mazroui, a scholar of heritage.

During the ceremony, successful experiences and a luminous successes of Emirati women who have achieved vigorous and influential presence in the cultural and literary landscape in the UAE, were highlighted.

Dr. Abdul Aziz Al Musallam said that the talk about Emirati women and their pioneering position and achievements have left a long-lasting imprint in the contemporary history of the UAE, reminiscing the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who said: "The role of women is no less than the role of men; today's female students are tomorrow's mothers."

He added that Emirati women are celebrated by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who believes that women’s role is not less important than that of men in all walks of life.