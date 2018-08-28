Khalid bin Butti Al Hajri: Emirati Women are active partner in the development process

Sharjah 24: On the occasion of Emirati Women's Day, which is held under the theme, “Women on the Course of Zayed”, His Excellency Khalid bin Butti Al Hajri, Director General of the University City, stressed the importance of this occasion in promoting the status of the Emirati Women, confirming that the Emirati Women are the active partner in the overall development process in the country.
Commenting on the occasion, His Excellency Khalid bin Butti Al Hajri said that the Emirati Women follow the approach of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan (May God Rest His Soul in Peace).
 
Concluding his statement, Khalid bin Butti Al Hajri has praised the role of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and his wife, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of NAMA Women Advancement Establishment and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs. 