Dr. Mohammed Khamis Al Othmani highlighted the distinguished achievements of the Emirati women to ensure the full development and advancement of the UAE, in line with approach of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan (May God Rest His Soul in Peace).

Highlighting the great role of the Emirati women, Al Othmani has issued the establishment of a new committee that underscores and promotes the status of the Emirati women among various nations and civilizations.