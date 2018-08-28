Major General Al Shamsi praises women's contribution and role in protecting the country

In his speech, the Sharjah Police Commander pointed out the importance of leadership in women, and the achievements made by UAE women in all fields, which raise the enthusiasm of women in the UAE to reach more achievements and promotes their participation in the development process in the economic, social, political and intellectual fields.

Maj. Gen. Al Shamsi expressed his appreciation for the work of the women police in serving the country and ensuring its security through their work in Sharjah Police. They presented a role model for other women who joined the police.

This came during Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, met with the women police officers at his office Tuesday morning to mark the Emirati Women's Day, which was held under theme "Women on the Course of Zayed".