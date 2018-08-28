SCPN announces opening of free membership for school students

Aisha Abdullah bin Ali, Director of SCPN said that the announcement of the opening of the enrollment for students comes in conjunction with the start of the new school year, pointing that the network has developed within its future plans and strategies to include students that are interested in the field of childhood to its membership. And that within the studied frameworks for the implementation of the network's plan and agenda that specialised for school students membership, which includes working on the definition of the network, its role and status, membership and attracting members to future leaders membership.

She also pointed out that the future leaders membership like other types of memberships has specific conditions that provided to be available in all those who wish to obtain it, and among those conditions, to be given for one year, and the student age should be under 18, and is affiliated to an educational institution with a leadership personality.

Moreover, she pointed out that the aim of this membership is to highlight the strengthening of the personality of the child in the foundation stage and develop his sense of responsibility and has a role in his family and society, such as maintaining and caring for younger siblings, cooperating with them and participating in play, and inform those who are older than him in the event of a risk that may affect him or children younger than him.

She explained that among the privileges that he will get is the presence of students member for events and participation as a kind of self-confidence and to develop the skills of his personality and will stimulate this category for creativity and discrimination in terms of publishing their creations in the network magazine including drawing, stories and others.

In addition, she explained that there are some documents required to apply for the membership, which is a copy of the valid ID card, a certificate To Whom It May Concern, issued by the educational body affiliated with the student.

She showed that the processes and procedures for applying for the network membership is very easy, which can done by visiting the website (www.cpn.ae), and choose the type of membership, and then complete the required data.

Also she said that the site is easy to navigate, and includes the various information needed by the interested person to know about the network, its role and goals, its mission and vision, and a package of its values that constitute the spirit of the network, its identity and its broad address for the childhood protection. In addition to various services and the definition of memberships, types and benefits, and the news package and press materials and information relating to the network, in addition to the communication numbers with the network.