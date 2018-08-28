Sheikh Khalid Al Qasimi: Emirati women are important segment in society

Affirming that the Emirati women are important segment in society, he pointed out that this year we celebrate this approach, which has contributed to the advancement of women's status, affirming the nation’s pioneering position at various levels.

Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Qasimi has further highlighted the empowerment of Emirati women, which is in line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah and his wife, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Supreme Council for Family Affairs.

Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Qasimi concluded that the Department of e-Government in Sharjah supports Emirati women, making greater use of existing possibilities.