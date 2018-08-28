SEC reviews proposals of retail project

Following the ratification of the minutes of the previous session, the Council reviewed a number of issues on its agenda concerning the Emirate's various affairs. The Council issued a number of resolutions that would achieve the vision of the Emirate of Sharjah in providing the best services to citizens and residents in the various cities and regions of the emirate.

The Council was briefed on the report of the general budget for 2018 and the outputs of activities for the first and second quarters of Sharjah Government. His Excellency Waleed Al Sayegh, Director General of Sharjah Finance Department reviewed the full budget report, divided according to the emirate's sectors.

The Council adopted some proposals for professional and academic support for the cadres working in the Government of Sharjah.

His Excellency Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadem, member of Sharjah Executive Council and Chairman of Sharjah Directorate of Human Resources, praised the support provided by the Executive Council in the various fields of employees in Sharjah Government.

The Council was reviewed on the proposals of the retail project (Supermarkets) in Sharjah.

His Excellency Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, Chairman of Sharjah Economic Development Department, said that the presentation included a number of suggestions and recommendations, as well as accurate statistics of the grocery stores in the various areas of Sharjah City.

The Council also briefed on a draft decree on the organisation of the Sharjah Academy of the Performing Arts.