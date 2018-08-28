Jassim Al Mazmi: UAE wise leadership has harnessed all opportunities to serve Emirati women

Commenting on the occasion of Emirati Women's Day, marked on 28th August, Jassim Al Mazmi congratulated Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Emirates, for her significant role in empowering Emirati women, achieving the leadership and excellence of Emirati women in various fields.

Al Mazmi has further extended the deepest thanks and appreciation to Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, the wife of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for her continuous efforts to promote Emirati women in all fields.