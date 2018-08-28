Sharjah Youth Council: We are proud to represent Emirati Women in youth councils

  • Tuesday 28, August 2018 in 1:42 PM
Sharjah24: Members of the Sharjah Youth Council expressed their thanks and appreciation to Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, Mothers of the Emiratis, for her support to Emirati women, so that she has a special day that is celebrated as a historic mark, also they congratulated Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah.
Members of the Sharjah Youth Council praised the achievements of women in the UAE, thanks to the attention of the wise leadership, which provided them with all the elements of progress and effective participation in the advancement of the country alongside her brothers UAE youth.
 
Nada Al Turaifi Chairman of Sharjah Youth Council, said: I am proud to be an Emirati young woman living in a country that supports and empowers women. This reflects the confidence, ambition and ability of the leadership. Today, Emirati women have become a global role model in building the nation and achieving global achievements in various fields”.