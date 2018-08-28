Sharjah Youth Council: We are proud to represent Emirati Women in youth councils

Members of the Sharjah Youth Council praised the achievements of women in the UAE, thanks to the attention of the wise leadership, which provided them with all the elements of progress and effective participation in the advancement of the country alongside her brothers UAE youth.

Nada Al Turaifi Chairman of Sharjah Youth Council, said: I am proud to be an Emirati young woman living in a country that supports and empowers women. This reflects the confidence, ambition and ability of the leadership. Today, Emirati women have become a global role model in building the nation and achieving global achievements in various fields”.