Al Musharrkh: Emirati women have achieved great achievements and outstanding successes

Commenting on the occasions, Al Musharrkh said, “The UAE has a proud journey in women empowerment, success stories by women and especially in extending Emirati’s women’s capabilities and skills bringing leadership and innovation to political, social and economic segments of our great nation.”

He added, “Our celebration of this day represents our nation’s colors that provide an inspiring picture of our recognition of women in the development of our society, and their achievements. These colors have long existed since the foundation of the UAE, and through the wisdom of our late father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan; the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah; and his wife Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Supreme Council for Family Affairs, we march with pride for all the past and present achievements by Emirati women, and continue developing a future where possibilities for leadership and growth for women remains limitless.”