Obaid Al Tenaiji: Emirati women have achieved success in various areas of life

  • Tuesday 28, August 2018 in 12:43 PM
Sharjah 24: On the occasion of the “Emirati Women’s Day”, which is marked annually on August 28th, Obaid Saeed Al Tenaiji , Director of Bataeh Municipality, praised the great support of the UAE wise leadership to empower the Emirati women in all areas of life locally and internationally.
Commenting on the occasion, Obaid Saeed Al Tenaiji has expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who empower women socially, economically and culturally.
 
Obaid Saeed Al Tenaiji has also extended his deepest thanks and appreciation to Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Sharjah Supreme Council for Family Affairs, for her efforts in empowering Emirati women.
 
 
 