Khawla Al Mulla: Emirati women on the course of Zayed in word and deed

Commenting on the event , which is marked annually on August 28th, Her Excellency Al Mulla attributed the Emirati women’s success to the support of the wise leadership and the vision of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE ; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and Their Highnesses Members of the Supreme Council, Rulers of the emirates.

Highlighting the essential role of the Emirati women in the UAE and abroad, Al-Mulla has further praised the crucial role and keenness of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Emirates, to empower the Emirati women both internally and externally.

Al-Mulla concluded her statement to laud the great efforts of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Supreme Council for Family Affairs, to support the development process of the Emirati women in the emirate of Sharjah.