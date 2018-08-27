She added that CSC adopts visions endeavoured to supporting Emirati women and enriching their life experience by educating them as mothers and educators of generations in various issues and topics related to the lives of their children and ways of protecting them from the risks they may face in the light of the vast spread of technology and their direct engagement with smart devices, which have become an integral part of their daily lives.
Hanadi Al Yafei: Emirati women prove their ability to excel and succeed
- Monday 27, August 2018 in 11:53 PM