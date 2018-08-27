Hanadi Al Yafei: Emirati women prove their ability to excel and succeed

  • Monday 27, August 2018 in 11:53 PM
  • Hanadi Al Yafei, Director at SCFA and Head of the Organising Committee of CSC
    Hanadi Al Yafei, Director at SCFA and Head of the Organising Committee of CSC
Sharjah 24: Hanadi Saleh Al Yafei, Director at the Supreme Council for Family Affairs (SCFA) and Head of the Organising Committee of Child Safety Campaign (CSC) said that Emirati women are proving day by day, their excellence and influential presence as well as ability to achieve success in the economic and social development, locally, regionally and globally.
She added that CSC adopts visions endeavoured to supporting Emirati women and enriching their life experience by educating them as mothers and educators of generations in various issues and topics related to the lives of their children and ways of protecting them from the risks they may face in the light of  the vast spread of technology and their direct engagement with smart devices, which have become an integral part of their daily lives.