Marwan Al Serkal: Emirati women are key partners in UAE’s renaissance

Al Sarkal added that the wise directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member Ruler of Sharjah, and his wife, Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Supreme Council for Family Affairs, consider women as key pillars for sustainability and development of any nation.

“Shorouq is proud to be one of the leading national institutions that have established their success on the basis of gender diversification, Al Serkal continued adding that SMC has given its women cadres great attention and provided them with a solid platform for professional progress and career advancement, so that they occupy the highest positions.

He concluded that SMC will continue to adopt this right approach in giving Emirati women time and time again to prove their lead and merit, to become a role model for Arab women in sincerity and achievement.