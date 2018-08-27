Mubarak Al Shamsi congratulates Sharjah Ruler on UAE’s win of IAU membership

Sharjah 24: Mubarak Al Shamsi, Director of Al Hamriyah Municipality, congratulated His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah on UAE’s win of an active member of the second category of the International Astronomical Union, IAU, represented by the Sharjah Centre for Space and Astronomy at the University of Sharjah.
Al Shamsi stressed that UAE’s eligibility to the IAU membership comes following the substantial care given to the Centre by His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah who supported it with the latest specialised equipment in the field of space sciences. 
 
He pointed out that all of us have been tremendously heartened at this achievement which added a new feather to the throne of the distinguished achievements of the UAE in general, and Sharjah in particular, in the caring for various sciences, scientific research and renewable specialisations.