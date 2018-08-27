Mubarak Al Shamsi congratulates Sharjah Ruler on UAE’s win of IAU membership

Al Shamsi stressed that UAE’s eligibility to the IAU membership comes following the substantial care given to the Centre by His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah who supported it with the latest specialised equipment in the field of space sciences.

He pointed out that all of us have been tremendously heartened at this achievement which added a new feather to the throne of the distinguished achievements of the UAE in general, and Sharjah in particular, in the caring for various sciences, scientific research and renewable specialisations.