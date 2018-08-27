Mohammed Khalaf: UAE women have occupied high positions in UAE

He added that the UAE’s central vision lies in the fact that only the human capital is capable, through deliberate plans and investment in knowledge and the future, of achieving the desired development and realising the hopes and aspirations of the entire country.

Khalaf added: "Emirati women have never been in competition with men in terms of rights and opportunities; they have always believed in the level of efficiency, effort and work, all of which led them to achieving high positions.”

“Moreover, women constitute the highest percentage government institutions’ staff, and were among Sharjah Media Corporation’s first cadres that contributed to the realisation of the vision of the institution and the development of its media work,” Khalaf concluded.