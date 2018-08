Marking the Emirati Women’s Day, Eng. Al Suwaiji affirmed that the position Emirati women occupy as partners and founders in the UAE’s development and renaissance process.

He added that President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan is the best successor to the best predecessor completing the march and taking the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan's approach as a role model for the advancement of Emirati women.