SCCI, SEC ink MoU to support "My Little Room Nursery"

The MoU was signed at SCCI, in the presence of Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Chamber and Dr. Saeed Musabah Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Sharjah Education Council and a number of officials from both sides.

The MoU aims at coordinating efforts between SCCI and SEC, exchanging data on topics of common concern, mutual support in educational activities and programmes, in addition to joint marketing of the activities of the "My Little Room Nursery" and SEC’s Government nurseries administration through both sides’ social media platforms.

In his remarks on the signing of the MoU, Sultan Al Owais said that the signing is part of the Chamber's keenness to provide the best levels of care for the children of its employees in line with the highest standards of founding a safe learning and stimulating environment in accordance with the wise vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the directives of His Highness’ wife, Sheikha Jawaher Bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, which strengthened Sharjah's status and pushed it to win the first world title of "Child-Friendly City by the UNICEF.

Commenting on the signing Dr. Al Kaabi stressed SEC’s keenness to provide all means of support to governmental institutions in the Emirate of Sharjah that contribute to the achievement of more organised work and close cooperation to improve the quality of care and services provided in the institutions of early childhood and government nurseries.