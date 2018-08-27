Khalid Al Midfa: Emirati women have served homeland in all fields

In his statement on ‘Emirati Women's Day’, Al Midfa added that the UAE wise leadership follows the approach laid down by the Late His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan that women constitute half of the society and that for a nation to prosper, it should liberate women from the darkness of ignorance.

Al Midfa stressed that the UAE’s care for women stems from the wise leadership’s belief in the capabilities of Emirati women and their potentials, and the importance of augmenting their role and developing all means of empowering them and protecting them in view of their active role in the sustainable development witnessed by the country.

This attention, Al Midfa further said, is also derived from the good care the "Mother of the Nation," Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), gives to the active role of women in the development process.