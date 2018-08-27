Sultan bin Hadda Al Suwaidi: Emirati women have demonstrated ability to lead

He added, on the occasion of Emirati Women's Day, that Emirati women Emirati women participated in supporting economic development by enhancing their ability to contribute to the national economy.

In recognition of their serious and thoughtful efforts towards progress and development, as effective and real partners in growth, and for their effective contribution to the political, cultural, social and economic development, the UAE celebrates, on 28 August each year the "UAE Women's Day".

Al Suwaidi stressed that the role of Emirati women has strengthened during the last quarter of the last century and has gained new dimensions with the development of the UAE where Emirati women enjoyed all needed encouragement and support by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Their Highnesses Members of the Supreme Council, Rulers of the emirates.