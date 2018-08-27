Sultan bin Ahmed: Emirati women proved cability to effecting change

Speaking on the occasion of the "Emirati Women’s Day", which falls on 28th August each year, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed said that Emirati women have constituted a model of pride for several world women due to their ability and potential to effect change in the various areas occupying high-profile positions in political, social and economic fields as well other areas not to mention their becoming a key partner in the process of renaissance and sustainable development of the UAE.

"Emirati Women's Day is an important occasion on which we celebrate every year the achievements of Emirati women. Emirati women, as the founding father Late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan said, not only make up one half of society in statistical terms, they are also so in terms of involvement in the responsibility of bringing up and sound nurturing generations. Women are the foundation on which a society is established”, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed added.

He went on to say that the Emirate of Sharjah, thanks to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah and Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of NAMA Women Advancement Establishment, NAMA, has profusely supported Emirati women, granted them all possible opportunities to develop their capabilities, hone their talents and sharpen their skills. He asserted that equal opportunities between men and women should be a key objective to ensure sustainable development for any society.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed concluded his statement praising Emirati women’s efforts and communal and effective role in positioning the UAE on world map through achieving a number of world indicators, pointing out that women are men’s partners in the building and development process.