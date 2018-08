Her Excellency stressed the importance of the Emirati women in being the strategic partner in moving the wheel of the country's economy, where many economic projects has been launched to support them.

Rad Al Qasimi concluded that the number of Emirati businesswomen has reached more than 23,000, who own thousands of projects in the private sector. Emirati women also make up 30 percent of workers of small and medium-sized companies and enjoy active participation in the national economy.