Jawaher Al Qasimi: UAE prides itself for its comprehensive experience, clear vision, and sustainable goals for women empowerment

This aligns with the national strategy for empowerment of Emirati Women for the years 2015-2021. The aim is to provide a decent living for women and enable their creativity in all sustainable and developmental fields.”

Sheikha Jawaher added: “This experience is based on a track record of achievements accumulated for over four decades and led by the UAE founding father the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. Our country aims to be among the most advanced countries for women empowerment by providing all girls with high-quality education and twenty-first century skills to keep pace with global developments. The UAE aspires to go beyond the scope of ensuring gender equality and enable women to be pivotal members of society and to contribute to the development process in all sectors”.