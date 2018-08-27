Al Mazrouei: The UAE has provided women with all elements of support and opportunities

Al Mazrouei said: “The Constitution of the UAE, the UAE vision 2021, the local government strategies, and the Emirati Citizen's Code of Values and Conduct have all focused on empowering women, developing their capabilities, and continuing to build on the achievements that they have attained since the formation of the Union, following the path set by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.”

Al Mazrouei added: “The men and women of the UAE are proud of the approach of the wise leadership, which is headed by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates; and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, to empower and support women so that they assume the highest official and economic positions and responsibilities. Sharjah’s community and the institutions of Sharjah are both keen to follow this approach to ensure the happiness of the emirate’s women, in accordance with the vision and the directives of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah; and Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Bint Mohammed Al Qasimi; Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs.”

Al Mazrouei stressed that both the Sharjah Airport International Free Zone Authority and the Hamriyah Free Zone Authority are keen to apply the best practices and support all efforts to empower Emirati women in Sharjah, by providing all possible opportunities and by launching unique initiatives that elevate their status and enhances their participation in all fields.