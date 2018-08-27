Aisha Al Qasimi: Emirati Women’s Day is a celebration of the ambition of women and men play in nation building

The success stories of Emirati women achievers proves that partnership between women and men, whether socially or economically or in humanitarian work, is the key feature of the unique and leading development experience in the UAE.

Sheikha Aisha added: “We are proud of the remarkable achievements of the UAE in general and Sharjah in particular, in providing equal opportunities for all. This concept aligns with the vision of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Rubu’ Qarn for Creating Future Leaders and Innovators. Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah is keen to instil gender equality in the new generation, as part of our efforts to achieve future goals that prioritize human well-being, social security, and economic stability.’

Al Qasimi concluded: “Emirati Women’s Day celebrates the milestones reached by Emirati women. It reflects the belief in woman’s ability to be an active partner in creating a coherent society and building a secure and prosperous country.”