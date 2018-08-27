Mariam Al Hammadi: Emirati women are an integral part of UAE society

The UAE develops and implements strategies and programmes that aim to empower women economically, socially, and professionally. Therefore, helping them to create a better and brighter future.”

“UAE’s experience shows beyond doubt that empowering women and enabling them to take part in all sectors is essential to sustainable development. Gender equality, social justice, and equal opportunities contribute to reinforcing competitiveness. An equal community adopts innovation and creativity as a practical approach for action. This fosters a positive impact on efficiency and quality of performance, enabling all to achieve the best results,” she added.