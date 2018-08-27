Reem BinKaram: ‘Women on the Course of Zayed’ is the forward momentum we need to build on our successes

The fact that the UN has made achieving gender equality in employment, education, entrepreneurship and innovation partly responsible for the realisation of their 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) highlights the undeniable influence women’s roles have on sustainable development and peace.

“The UAE is a shining example of how a nation’s prosperity and progress are a direct outcome of the opportunities its women have access to and the roles they play in society. I take this opportunity to thank the UAE’s founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan, whose vision and leadership have laid the foundation for a discrimination-free society where women have always enjoyed equal opportunities to realise their true potential and express themselves freely. The 2018 theme for Emirati Women’s Day, ‘Women on the Course of Zayed’ is the forward momentum we need to build on our successes.”

BinKaram expressed gratitude to Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood Supreme and Supreme Chairperson of the Family Development Foundation for her immeasurable efforts in women’s advancement, and thanked Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, Chairperson of NAMA Women Advancement Establishment and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, for her inspiring work in the field.

She highlighted the latest World Bank figures on women’s participation in economy, which rose to 41.61% in 2017 from 34.43% in 2000. She also noted that more than 21,000 women own investments worth AED 40 billion, including having ownership of 10% of private sector firms, and said they constitute about 15% of the board of directors at chambers of commerce and industry in the country.

She added: “We, at NAMA, dedicate our efforts to making a positive impact on these numbers and figures and build on Emirati women’s achievements by working in line with the directives of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi. NAMA also strives to take its successful social experiences in advancing the status of women to benefit countries around the world through active collaborations with government and private institutions as well as NGOs. For instance, our strategic partnership with the UN Women in organising the first Women’s Economic Empowerment Global Summit biennial launched in 2017 brings stakeholders and thought leaders dedicated to women’s empowerment together on one platform to discuss how the agenda of women’s economic empowerment within the UN’s 2030 SDGs can be furthered effectively and realised within the stipulated timelines.”