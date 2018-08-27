Sheikha Hind Al Qasimi: The fruition of our efforts is reflected in women’s increasing participation in market sectors

“Since the SBWC was established by Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of the Ruler of Sharjah and Honorary Chairperson of SBWC, it has successfully launched a series of strategic projects and initiatives to ensure women equal opportunities in economy and society. The fruition of our efforts is reflected in women’s increasing participation in market numerous sectors, thanks to determination, will and great confidence of women entrepreneurs with incredible ideas.

“The council now has 1,515 members, including businesswomen, professionals, university students and graduates, representing 21 sectors spanning real estate, legal advice, and education among many others. These figures clearly demonstrate that women in the UAE are sufficiently represented in diverse sectors, including some of the non-traditional ones. They also exemplify the indispensable role played by women in elevating the economy and overall development project of the UAE.

“Women in Sharjah enjoy an ideal environment for doing business and turn ambition to reality, given the emirate’s role in incubating their ideas and nurturing their potential. Sharjah also empowers women with the tools they need to perform their jobs professionally and effectively. Additionally, the sophisticated educational infrastructure and training opportunities offered to women in Sharjah to build their capacities will help them grab every future opportunity – a big reason to celebrate this momentous day in the UAE’s annual calendar.”