Nada Al Naqbi: Diversity is key to the Emirati Woman’s experience and sports is no exception

The nation’s fierce goals for comprehensive development have been realised by female leaders who have contributed to nation building through exceptional leadership and accomplishments in a diversity of sectors.

“Diversity is key to the Emirati Woman’s experience and sports is no exception. The continued success of Arab Women’s Sports Tournament (AWST) highlights their ability to excel in a so-called non-traditional field, under the patronage and guidance of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah; Chairperson of Supreme Council of Family Affairs; and Chairperson of SWSF. The tournament offers Emirati women a world-class opportunity to harness their potential in sports and compete with the best female athletes and sportswomen from the Arab world who are largely represented in the competition.”

Al Naqbi went on to say: “This year’s celebration of the Emirati Women’s Day under the theme ‘Women on the Course of Zayed’, is truly special for SWSF and the UAE’s sporting community as our founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan had prioritised sports. His long-term vision and formative role in developing the UAE’s citizens in sports was extended to the nation’s women who flourished under his vision, strong support and patronage.

In the Year of Zayed, and as we celebrate the nation’s women on this special day, SWSF reinforces its commitment to harness the athletic and leadership qualities of Emirati sportswomen, and increase opportunities of collaboration between them and regional and international sports figures. In the coming years, we seek to invest this cooperation to achieve new milestones to be added to the Emirati and Arab women’s repertoire of accomplishments.”