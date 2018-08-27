Al Midfa: The achievements of Emirati women are a source of pride for the UAE

On the occasion of Emirati Women’s Day, Al Midfa said, “The achievements that our country has been able to realise for Emirati women, and the achievements that Emirati women have attained for themselves for decades now, are due to the efforts and the seeds that were sown by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who believed in the important role of women in society and the need to empower them as a vital partner in building and serving the community.”

Al Midfa added, “Believing in the vital role of women in society has continued since the establishment of the union of the Emirates, and has grown in the era of the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, where the country not only empowers women, but also empowers society through women.”

Al Midfa expressed his thanks and gratitude to the wise leadership of the UAE for their unlimited support to Emirati women, and for helping them continue their progress and excellence in all fields. He stressed the keenness of Expo Centre Sharjah to adopt the best practices in the field of empowering women by aiming to enhance their participation as business women or entrepreneurs in the various events that the centre organises and hosts, which comes in line with the vision of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and with the directives of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, to continuously work to improve the status of women and increase their participation in all fields.