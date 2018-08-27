Iman Rashid Saif: Emirati women are fortunate and worthy of appreciation

On the occasion of Emirati Women’s Day, Saif stated that the UAE has been keen to honour and empower women in all aspects of their personal and professional lives, and that the country has expended unlimited efforts in asserting their rights and emphasizing their essential role in building the community. She remarked that women have been a vital partner to their male counterparts in reaching the cultural achievements that the UAE has attained and have contributed to increasing the country’s status in various fields.

Saif added that Emirati women deserve to be celebrated for their success in proving their excellence in various fields at the national and global level, and stressed the keenness of the Health Promotion Department to actively participate in achieving the National Strategy for the Empowerment of Emirati Women in the UAE for the years 2015-2021, which comes within the framework of the vision and the directives of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs.

Saif stressed that the future looks promising for Emirati women and holds further achievements, especially in light of the keenness of both the UAE leadership and Emirati women to maintain the strides that have been achieved for women, and the mutual pursuit to continue building the capabilities of women and ensuring their participation in preparing the next generation and enhancing the country’s global status in various fields.