Sultan Al Qasimi: Sharjah won the membership of the International Astronomical Union

The membership was presented at the General Assembly of the International Astronomical Union, which was attended by representatives of 92 countries from around the world. His Highness affirmed that the election of the United Arab Emirates was the general consensus of all participants.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah explained that the announcement came on the sidelines of the 30th International Conference of the International Astronomical Union held in the Austrian capital Vienna two days ago and was attended by more than 3500 scientists, researchers and specialists in the fields of space and astronomy, His Highness appointed Prof. Dr. Hamid Majul Al Nuaimi, Director of the University of Sharjah to attend the Conference activates, which was conveyed to His Highness the news of this wins through an official letter received from the Secretary-General of the International Astronomical Union Professor Piero Benvenuti.

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi said that the UAE's win’s in this membership of the second category, officially means that it has the right to vote twice on any decisions to be voted in this international federation, and this right is given to us depending on the strength, location and size of the assets, facilities, equipment and activities related to space, as well as cadres of scientists and researchers and specialists in space science and astronomy.

His Highness added that the countries classified as the first category are of lesser importance in the membership of the International Astronomical Union and are given the status of "observer" only.

On this important international occasion, which reflects the distinguished scientific status of the University of Sharjah, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, congratulates the people of the United Arab Emirates for new scientific achievement of the Emirate of Sharjah, which embodies the status of the Arab and Islamic nation, and its history in the fields of space and astronomy, especially as it confirms that the oldest global astronomical union in the world, founded in Paris in 1919.