Al Owais: The UAE’s approach to empowering women is the ideal standard

On the occasion of Emirati Women’s Day, Al Owais expressed his gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates; His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah; and to Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates; for their continued efforts, since the establishment of the Union of the Emirates by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, to enhance the role of women in the community and maintain their vital place in developing the country.

Al Owais stressed the keenness of the SCCI to continue its efforts to empower women and to help them achieve social and professional stability, whether at the institutional level under the umbrella of the chamber, or by supporting business women in Sharjah, the UAE and the region, in accordance to the vision of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the directives of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, who believe that the contribution of women in developing the community is vital for preparing promising future generations.