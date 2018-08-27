Aisha Al Kaabi: Emirati women get support from the leadership

Aisha Al Kaabi added that the Emirati women has contributed in the development of the country over the past years, with the support of the wise leadership at all levels.

Al Kaabi also stressed that Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, FDF, avidly supported women's progress in all fields.

At the conclusion, Al Kaabi thanked Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for Creating Leaders and Innovators, for always providing care to women locally and internationally and for her roles in a various humanitarian issues.