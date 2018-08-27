Aisha Al Kaabi: Emirati women get support from the leadership

Sharjah24: On the occasion of Emirati Women’s Day, which falls on 28 August each year, and will be held this year under the theme, "Women on the Course of Zayed", Aisha Ali Al Kaabi, Acting Director of Sharjah Children’s Centres, said that this slogan is an affirmation of the role of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan (May God Rest His Soul in Peace) in establishing the journey of women in the UAE.
 Aisha Al Kaabi added that the Emirati women has contributed in the development of the country over the past years, with the support of the wise leadership at all levels.
 
Al Kaabi also stressed that Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, FDF, avidly supported women's progress in all fields.
 
At the conclusion, Al Kaabi thanked Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for Creating Leaders and Innovators, for always providing care to women locally and internationally and for her roles in a various humanitarian issues.