Al Hammadi: Everything related to private education has been transferred within 45 days

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Abdul Rahman Al Hammadi praised the cooperation between the Ministry of Education and the Sharjah Education Council. During the past two years, a coordinating committee has been formed between the two sides which aims to manage the overcome challenges.

Al Hammadi added that the coordinating committee has been able to transfer everything related to private education to the Sharjah Education Council within 45 days only.

Al Hammadi also said that this project was organised under the guidance of His Excellency Hussein bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, which aims to serve everyone.