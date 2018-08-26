DHR to implement 24 rehabilitation programmes in September

The programmes are commensurate with labour market’s requirements in accordance with locally and internationally accredited standards.
All programmes, which are set to last for 3 to 5 days, will target all scientific diploma holders seeking jobs and registered in the DHR’s systems in Sharjah. On the other hand, the vocational diploma programmes will last for four weeks targeting high school certificate and certain Baccalaureus holders who are also listed in the DHR’s systems.
The rehabilitation programmes aim to raise the efficiency of the participants and develop their skills to qualify them to get involved in the labour market.