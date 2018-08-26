Sharjah Customer Service Center for education opens in preparation for the new academic year

The center offers 62 services to be launched, including a record archive, a collection office to facilitate financial services, a self-service corner, email and document printing, a photocopying service and a library.

Abdul Rahman Al Hammadi praised the cooperation between the Ministry of Education and the Sharjah Education Council. During the past two years, a coordinating committee has been formed between the two sides aimed at introducing the UAE school and the skills it contains.

Al Hammadi pointed out that the decree of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, which was recently issued to include the responsibility of the special education sector of the Sharjah Education Council, enabled the ministry to devote more attention to public education, the Ministry has also trained 45 staff members to provide them with the necessary expertise at this stage.

His Excellency Saeed Al Kaabi said that the Customer Service Center at the Parents' Council is comprised of between 20 and 25 employees providing a high quality service to the private education sector in the Emirate, the Center provides all the services provided through the Ministry, added the center serves "schools, institutes, centers and private nurseries.

Al Kaabi noted that the Council is currently working on the establishment of a similar building to serve customers in the area of Mzera in Sharjah to serve its customers in that region and adjacent areas, and will be completed in the next seven months.

Al Kaabi pointed out that the number of private schools in the Emirate is 113 schools and 91 centers and institutions, while the number of private and government nurseries is 161, and the number of students studying in private schools is 171,698 students, these schools offer 10 Curriculum: "ministerial - Australian - German - American - British - French - international private - Indian - Pakistani – Filipino”.

Al Kaabi explained that the council aspires to Tawteen the private education sector through coordination with human resources and school owners by Tawteen some administrative, technical and educational professions in schools.