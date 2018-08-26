Rashid Al Leem: Women's leaderships is an effective force and creative energy

Dr. Rashid Al Leem thanked Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation and Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of NAMA Women Advancement Establishment, NAMA, and wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for their support and follow-up to all matters that drive women and encourage them to be more giving and innovative.

Al Leem pointed out that women at the Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority have reached achievements at various levels. Women's leadership has become an effective, influential and creative force and has fully fulfilled its responsibilities alongside men in various fields of work.