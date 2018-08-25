SIA receives first delegation of pilgrims returning from holy land

They arrived on flights from Jeddah, Medina and Taif in Saudi Arabia. The airport expects a continuous flow of pilgrims from both scheduled and non-scheduled flights to Sharjah during this period.

Sharjah Airport Authority, SAA, has taken all possible measures to facilitate the arrival of the pilgrims, including coordinating with all airlines and airport operators to expedite arrival procedures, facilitating travel procedures for transit pilgrims, and making the pilgrims as comfortable as possible. A number of employees at the airport distributed gifts to pilgrims and their families in the arrivals lounge.

Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of SAA, congratulated the pilgrims on their safe return and said, "Sharjah Airport has taken every possible measure to ensure that the pilgrims are comfortable by expediting procedures and maintaining the highest level of services and facilities, especially with the elderly."

Sheikh Faisal bin Saud Al Qasimi, Director of SAA, emphasised that the airport is continually updating and developing its services to keep pace with the steady growth in passenger numbers. He pointed out that this year, the departure and arrival of the pilgrims were greatly facilitated by the services provided.

The pilgrims expressed happiness with the welcome they received at Sharjah Airport and with the exceptional facilities that officials provided in order to expedite the travel process.