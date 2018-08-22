Sharjah Ruler continues to welcome Eid Al Adha well-wishers

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with well-wishers

The well-wishers wished His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah good health and happiness, and further progress, prosperity and stability for the UAE.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah accepted Eid Al Adha greetings from senior officials, dignitaries, citizens and residents of the Arab and Islamic Communities.

His Highness also accepted Eid greetings from a number of consuls and members of GCC, Arab, Islamic and foreign diplomatic corps accredited to the UAE.

Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Chairman of Seaports and Customs Authority; Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ruler’s Office; Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Executive Chairman of Sharjah Department of Government Relations; Sheikh Majid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director of the Districts and Villages Affairs Department (DVAD); sheikhs; Rashid Ahmed bin Al Sheikh, chief of the Sharjah Emiri Court; Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police and several members of Sharjah Executive and Consultative Councils were present during the reception.