Al Majaz Waterfront celebrates Eid Al Adha with spectacular fireworks display

Views from the first and second day of Eid Al Adha at Al Majaz Waterfront

Held on the first and second day of Eid, the extravaganza drew families and friends from across the UAE to take part in the festivities and enjoy the premium services and world-class amenities at the venue.

Al Majaz Waterfront offers visitors a variety of fine dining international restaurants to cater to all needs and tastes, including Sütiş, Al Fanar, Pizaro, Al Rawi, TGI Fridays and Zahr El Laymoun, in addition to a children’s playing area and other attractions.

Al Majaz Waterfront hosts a number of activities throughout the year, including film screenings, stage shows and firework displays on New Year’s Eve. The Waterfront also produces an impressive array of events at Maraya Art Park, which acts as a platform for regional and international outdoor art projects.