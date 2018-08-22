Sharjah Ruler receives more Eid Al Adha well-wishers

The well-wishers wished His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah good health and further progress, prosperity and stability to the UAE.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah accepted Eid Al Adha greetings from Fahad Saeed Al Menhali, Ambassador of the Republic of Yemen to the UAE, senior officials, dignitaries, citizens and residents of the Arab and Islamic Communities.

Present at the reception were Sheikh Faisal bin Khalid bin Sultan Al Qasimi; Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Chairman of Seaports and Customs Authority; Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ruler’s Office; Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Executive Chairman of Sharjah Department of Government Relations; Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Director of the Sharjah Department of Statistics and Community Development (DSCD); Abdul Rahman Mohammed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention; Rashid Ahmed bin Al Sheikh, chief of the Sharjah Emiri Court; Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police and several members of Sharjah Executive and Consultative Councils.