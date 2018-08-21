Sharjah Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Adha well-wishers

The well-wishers wished His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah further progress, prosperity and stability under the UAE's giving leadership.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah accepted Eid Al Adha greetings from several sheikhs, senior officials, dignitaries, citizens and residents of the Arab and Islamic Communities.

Present at the reception were Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Chairman of Seaports and Customs Authority; Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ruler’s Office; Sheikh Saeed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Chief of Sharjah Ruler’s Office in Khorfakkan; Sheikh Haitham bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Chief of the Sharjah Ruler's Office in Kalba; Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Director of the Sharjah Department of Statistics and Community Development (DSCD); a number of other sheikhs, senior officials and members of Sharjah Executive and Consultative Councils.