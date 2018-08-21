Sharjah Ruler receives Eid Al Adha well-wishers

Well-wishers prayed to God to protect His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and the UAE leadership and grant them good health and long life and success. They also wished the Islamic and Arabic Nations more prosperity and progress.





His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah exchanged Eid Al Adha greetings with several sheikhs, senior officials, dignitaries, members of both the Executive and the Consultative Councils, heads of federal and local government departments, senior police officers headed by Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, representatives of Scientific and cultural institutions, a delegation from Al Qasimia University headed by Dr. Rashad Salem, the director of the University; chieftains and a host of citizens and residents.





Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Chairman of Seaports and Customs Authority; Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ruler’s Office; Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Executive Chairman of Sharjah Department of Government Relations; Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Director of the Sharjah Department of Statistics and Community Development (DSCD); Sheikh Majid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director of the Districts and Villages Affairs Department (DVAD); Sheikh Faisal bin Saud Al Qasimi, Director of Sharjah International Airport Authority; a number of other sheikhs and senior officials were also present at the reception.