Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayers at Badee Musalla

Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Chairman of Seaports and Customs Authority; Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ruler’s Office; Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Director of the Sharjah Department of Statistics and Community Development (DSCD); Sheikh Majid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director of the Districts and Villages Affairs Department (DVAD); a number of sheikhs, members of the Executive and Consultative Councils, senior officials, dignitaries and a large number of Muslims also performed the Eid prayers along with His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah.

His Highness and worshipers listened to the Eid sermon which was delivered by Sheikh Omar Daoud from the Islamic Affairs Department, who reminded the worshippers of the bounty and reward of Eid Al Adha. He also urged them to keep to the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (May peace and blessings of Allah be upon Him) and extend bridges of communication with one another through spreading the spirit of tolerance and love among themselves and with others.

Sheikh Daoud also preached on a wide range of topics including maintaining relationships within families, tolerance and charity. He further urged worshipers to take advantage of the Eid Al Adha to strengthen ties of affection and humanitarian bonds. He prayed to Allah Almighty to preserve UAE leadership, wished the UAE more security and stability and implored to Allah to reform the conditions of Muslims.

After the prayers, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah exchanged congratulations on the Eid Al Adha with sheikhs and well-wishers.