"Shajarti Waqf” initiative is witnessing a high turnout in Mleiha Market at Sharjah

“Shajarti Waqf” initiative, which was launched by UAE national Salem Sultan Al Qaidi on the tenth of the month of Dhu Al Hijjah, aims to distribute 100,000 trees of Al Ghaf and Al Arak trees to citizens and residents in order to encourage them to plant trees and increase the green area in the country.

Salem Sultan Al Qaidi distributed trees in the Mleiha Market in Sharjah, where the market witnessed a significant demand for the buyers to buy these trees, and the initiative has received a large demand from social networking sites.